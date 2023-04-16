scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, April 16 (IANS) Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials have said that including Barah, there are only two active Covid cases in Assam.

Though there are “almost negligible” Covid positive cases in Assam, yet the state is prepared to deal with a surge in cases, said state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

“We have increased our preparedness. Assam is doing well, and there is no need to panic. Tests have been conducted on a regular basis, and the positive cases are almost negligible, however, we have not brought down our guard,” he said.

A state Health Department official told IANS that more frequent flying abroad is the “root cause of elevated infection rates in some pockets of the country”.

“Kerala and Maharashtra are popular departure points for frequent international travel. As a result, we have seen a surge in the number of cases that typically begin in these two states. As Delhi is the centre, a significant number of positive cases are also evident there,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma, said, “The pattern of rise in Covid-19 cases starts from South India and North India, slowly coming towards the northeast.”

–IANS

tdr/sha

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: David Miller's 46 propels Gujarat Titans to 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals
This May Also Interest You
News

Shah Rukh Khan compliments Suhana Khan as well dressed, well spoken; her reaction is the cutest

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression persistent symptom in long Covid patients: Study

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

News

Badshah's 'Sab Gazab' is 'very minimalistic' in technical terms, was conceived before hit track 'Jugnu'

News

Geetika Mehandru joins the cast of in 'Luv ki Arrange Marriage'

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Sports

World No. 1s Fan, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang

News

Raashii Khanna dubs for ‘Yodha’ ahead of July release

Sports

PGTI Players Championship: Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju share the lead after Day 1

Sports

Monza stun Inter in Serie A

News

Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in the first look poster

News

Vivin Sachdeva: OTT films is another opportunity for good music

Technology

Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni, Jadeja heroics in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

News

Why Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan’s Number on her phone? Find Out the reason

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US