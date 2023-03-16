scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

ICMR approves new RT-qPCR kit to detect influenza, SARS-CoV-2 & RSV

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday approved a novel RT-qPCR test kit by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies that can detect influenza (H1N1, H3N2, Yamagata and Victoria sublineages), Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The approval of the kit marketed as KRIVIDA Trivus comes even as several parts of the country are facing a significant rise in these viruses.

The three pathogens have similar initial symptoms but differ in how the illness progresses, how easily they spread, and how they are treated.

The KRIVIDA Trivus effectively distinguishes influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and respiratory syncytial virus, within the shortest TAT (turnaround time), — cycle time of 27 minutes, and the time taken for the result to be read can vary between 50-60 minutes. This can enable an immediate line of treatment, the company said in a statement.

The kit can also be used in all the available RT-PCR equipment.

The ICMR evaluated the kit at National Institute of Virology, Pune, using 225 known positive samples and 85 negative samples. The overall sensitivity of KRIVIDA Trivus is 99.11 per cent and specificity is 100 per cent.

“Over the last several weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of H3N2 cases, as well as a rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in the country. We need a test that can clearly differentiate between these infections and help doctors create the right treatment plan,” said Anu Moturi, CEO and Founder, KRIYA Medical Technologies, in a statement.

“Our product is designed to detect presence or absence of all three pathogens. The conventional RT-PCR kits which detect just the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 should be replaced by KRIVIDA Trivus,” added Dr. Shanmuga Priya, Head Of Research and Development, at the company.

“Our kit provides a more meaningful report about not just the presence or absence of these infections but also about coinfections, as these are often severe and they require a syndromic approach in management,” Priya said.

The test kit will be produced at KRIYA’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oragadam in Chennai. The test is priced competitively, and it will soon be commercially available across the country, the company said.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
Alia Bhatt shares inside birthday pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and her family as she celebrates first birthday with her daughter Raha Kapoor
Next article
EVKS Elangovan hospitalised, condition stable
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US