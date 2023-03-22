scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) India on Wednesday recorded 1,134 new Covid cases, a significant surge from the previous day’s 699 infections, according to the Union health ministry data.

Currently, the active caseload stands at 7,026 which is 0.01 per cent of total cases. In the same time span, the country has also reported five Covid deaths one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala. The total Covid deaths in the country so far stands at 5,30,813.

As per the data, the recovery of 662 patients in one day took the cumulative tally to 4,41,60,279. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.09 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 0.98 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,03,831 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 92.05 crore. As of this morning, India has administered a total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid that includes 7,673 doses in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

–IANS

avr/shb/

Previous article
US CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus

News

Saif Ali Khan poses with fans as he returns to Mumbai with his wife Bebo “But, fans troll her for THIS reason”

News

Kangana takes a dig at Diljit, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

News

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym

News

Eddie Redmayne to star as lead in 'The Day of the Jackal'

News

Taylor Tomlinson to have two more stand up specials on Netflix

Technology

SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover

Technology

Instagram now puts ads in user search results

Technology

TikTok CEO warns users about ban ahead of US Congress hearing

Sports

Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to begin on Oct 5, final in Ahmedabad on Nov 19: Report

Sports

'The World Cup is in the past', says Argentina manager Scaloni

Sports

Miami Open: Giorgi outlasts Kanepi, ties for longest match of the year

Sports

Angulo, Ordonez earn Ecuador call-up for friendlies

Health & Lifestyle

Former British PM admits misleading parliament in 'partygate' scandal

Sports

He is learning the 50-over game: Dravid shrugs off concerns about Suryakumar's poor form

Sports

La Liga: Sevilla confirm Mendilibar, while Elche name Beccacece as new coach

Sports

Klassen hammers 119 not out as South Africa beat Windies in record run-chase, level series

Sports

WPL 2023: Capsey's all-round show helps Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz, reach final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US