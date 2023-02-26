scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Insomniacs at greater risk of heart attack: Study

By News Bureau

New York, Feb 26 (IANS) People who suffer from insomnia were 69 per cent more likely to have a heart attack compared to those who do not have the sleep disorder, according to new research.

Researchers from the Alexandria University in Egypt found that people who slept five or less hours a night were 1.38 and 1.56 times more likely to experience a heart attack compared with those who slept six and seven to eight hours a night, respectively.

“Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, but in many ways it’s no longer just an illness, it’s more of a life choice. We just don’t prioritise sleep as much as we should,” said Yomna E. Dean, a medical student at the University.

Insomnia may include trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep.

The study, published online in the journal Clinical Cardiology, stressed that “insomnia should be considered a risk factor for developing a heart attack, and we need to do a better job of educating people about how dangerous (lack of good sleep) can be”, Dean said.

For their analysis, the researchers conducted a systematic review of the literature that yielded 1,226 studies and of these, nine studies originating from the US, UK, Norway, Germany, Taiwan and China were selected for inclusion.

The team assessed data for 1,184,256 adults. The association between insomnia and heart attack remained significant across all subgroups of patients, including younger and older age, follow-up duration (more or less than five years), male and female sex, and common comorbidities (diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol).

“Not surprisingly, people with insomnia who also had high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes had an even higher risk of having a heart attack than those who didn’t,” Dean said. “People with diabetes who also have insomnia had a two-fold likelihood of having a heart attack.”

In a separate analysis, the researchers found that disorders of initiating and maintaining sleep — that is, trouble falling or staying asleep — were also tied to a 13 per cent increased likelihood of heart attack compared with people without these symptoms.

“Practice good sleep hygiene; the room should be dark, quiet and on the cooler side, and put away devices. Do something that is calming to wind down, and if you have tried all these things and still can’t sleep or are sleeping less than five hours, talk with your doctor,” Dean said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

A

Previous article
Mayank Agarwal to captain Rest of India in Irani Cup tie; Sarfaraz Khan misses out due to finger injury: Report
Next article
DU teachers seek post of Assistant Prof of Physical Education be created
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals (Ld)

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

Sports

German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

Sports

Max Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open 2023 champion

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency

News

Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

Sports

Hockey India Senior Women National: MP beat Maharashtra to win title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda attends real-life inspector Avinash’s daughter’s wedding, says it was, ‘surreal’

Sports

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

Sports

Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open

News

Sandhya Mridul unveils her character in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

News

Akshay Kumar says it’s 100% his fault

Health & Lifestyle

Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk

Fashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

Sports

Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US