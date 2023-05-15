scorecardresearch
Israel lifts mandatory quarantine for Covid-19 patients

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, May 15 (IANS) Israel decided to cancel the mandatory quarantine for Covid-19 patients, according to a statement issued by the country’s Health Ministry.

The ease will take effect on Tuesday, ending the more than three-year quarantine mandate for Covid-19-positive cases since the pandemic broke out in February 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry on Sunday recommended that those infected with the virus apply home quarantine despite the removal of the obligation, and wear a face mask when going out.

The Ministry also advised the public to get vaccinated, especially the more vulnerable groups.

Since the pandemic outbreak, about 4.82 million Covid-19 cases have been detected in Israel, about half of the country’s population. A total of 12,509 people died in Israel as a result of the virus.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh slam fifties, help Kolkata register clinical six-wicket win over Chennai
