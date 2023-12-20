Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Karnataka woman bitten by snake dies after 'glucose treatment'

By Agency News Desk

Tumakuru, (Karnataka) Dec 20 (IANS) A shocking incident of alleged medical negligence resulting in the death of a woman snake bite victim was reported from Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Wednesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Parvathamma, 45, a resident of Mutyalammanahalli in Madhugiri taluk.

Bitten by a snake while working at a farm, she was immediately taken to Kodigehalli government hospital.

The duty doctor, after examining the victim, had allegedly administered glucose to her and sent her back home.

After this, Parvathamma stabilised and spoke to her family members. All family members had dinner together and went to sleep.

Around midnight, Parvathamma turned serious and the family took her to Tumakuru district hospital where she succumbed. Kodigehalli police are looking into the case.

–IANS

mka/vd

