KGMU opens Precision Medicine Unit for quicker diagnosis

Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has launched a Precision Medicine Unit (PMU) in the critical care medicine department to provide personalised and precise treatment to critical patients.

This initiative aims to provide quicker diagnoses and more targeted treatment plans.

Professor Avinash Agrawal, head of Critical Care Medicine, said on Wednesday that the unit will reduce waiting times for vital tests.

He said that tests that typically take 36-72 hours through culture will now be available in just six to seven hours through RTPCR, enabling faster treatment decisions.

“Timely identification of pathogens through PCR tests will allow for quicker administration of effective antibiotics, especially for ventilator-dependent patients,” he added.

He also said a precision medicine workshop will be conducted by the department on February 8 and 9.

— IANS

amita/rad