HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

KGMU opens Precision Medicine Unit for quicker diagnosis

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has launched a Precision Medicine Unit (PMU) in the critical care medicine department to provide personalised and precise treatment to critical patients.

This initiative aims to provide quicker diagnoses and more targeted treatment plans.

Professor Avinash Agrawal, head of Critical Care Medicine, said on Wednesday that the unit will reduce waiting times for vital tests.

He said that tests that typically take 36-72 hours through culture will now be available in just six to seven hours through RTPCR, enabling faster treatment decisions.

“Timely identification of pathogens through PCR tests will allow for quicker administration of effective antibiotics, especially for ventilator-dependent patients,” he added.

He also said a precision medicine workshop will be conducted by the department on February 8 and 9.

— IANS

amita/rad

Previous article
This is how Apple makes sure families stay safe with its devices
Next article
U19 Men's WC; 'Knew it was matter of one partnership…', says Uday Saharan
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US