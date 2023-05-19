Krishna Saksena's 'God is Love' released by VK Singh

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Cabinet Minister General (retd) Dr. V.K. Singh released the book ‘God is Love’, written by Dr. Krishna Saksena at his residence in the capital on Friday.

Stressing that the book will impart readers with a new meaning to their lives, he said, “We all worship God every day, but at times fail to cherish the power of the Almighty.”

Praising the writing skills of the 94-year-old author, he said, “Mrs. Saksena is a living legend and inspiration to the young generation. Her book has really inspired me.”

The author, in her address, said that Goddess Durga gave her strength to write this book when she was unwell. But the flow of thoughts and her willpower gave her the strength to keep going. She added that love is the only word that can inspire the world and unite each one of us. She urged youngsters to write more and watch less TV.

Among others, the event was attended by Bharati Singh and publishers Prabhat Kumar and Piyush Kumar, who also gave the Vote of Thanks.

–IANS

sukant/dpb