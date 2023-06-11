scorecardresearch
Lucknow doctors successfully operate on woman with rare heart condition

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Doctors in Lucknow have successfully operated upon a woman suffering from hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM) — a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

Doctors claimed that for the first time in Lucknow, successful surgery for HOCM was performed.

HOCM is a genetic disorder that affects one in 500 adults, and can cause sudden cardiac arrest, particularly in youth and athletes.

Though HOCM affects both men and women, females tend to be more symptomatic.

The patient, a 28-year-old woman from Kanpur, had a history of difficulty in breathing, recurrent fainting episodes and palpitations. She was diagnosed with severe symptomatic obstructive HOCM, a valve located between the left atrium and left ventricle was leaking, and irregular heartbeat.

Given the severity of her condition, urgent surgical correction was advised.

Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery team of Medanta hospital headed by Dr Gauranga Majumdar, performed the complicated resection, plication and release (RPR) technique.

The procedure was conducted using a heart-lung machine, ensuring a controlled environment.

Dr Majumdar said, “The patient’s recovery from surgery was remarkable, and she was discharged from the hospital within a week.

“During the one-month follow-up, she remained completely asymptomatic. Early detection, proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly improve outcomes for individuals affected by this condition.”

–IANS

amita/dpb

