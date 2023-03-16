scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Man-animal conflict confrontation gets noted at Kochi Biennale

By News Bureau

Kochi, March 16 (IANS) An emotive artistic work that has an underlying reference to violence stemming from man-animal confrontations, exemplified by the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant by feeding it with explosive-laden pineapple, is getting noticed at the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

The tusker met with a horrific death at Ambalappara in Kerala’s Palakkad district on May 27, 2020, after eating the fruit filled with country-made crackers which exploded in its mouth.

The blast was so powerful that the poor animal ran around the village in searing pain, unable to eat for days.

Finally, it entered a river and stood there with its trunk and mouth immersed in water till it breathed its last two days later.

Shikh Sabbir Alam, a contemporary artist from Bangladesh, has now recreated this incident, which received worldwide attention.

Shikh Sabbir has put up a total of six acrylic paintings on display at the Biennale, including the works about the Garden; Magic House 1,2,3; Elephants and Fruit; and White Rabbit.

The creations which showcase the flora and fauna from tortoises to elephants and fruits resemble much like a dream. At the same time, it is mystical as well.

“My pictures resemble the vision that slowly materialiaes before you when you open your eyes after a long sleep. The attempt is to guide viewers through the display of pictures using pastel colours to experience the wonders being depicted on the canvas. The colour of a flower or a fruit is enough to inspire original creations,” said Alam.

Nature and life are the main elements reflected in Alam’s creations for the Kochi Biennale.

–IANS

sg/svn/

Previous article
IND vs AUS: No rushing back for Warner unless 100 percent fit, says Marsh on eve of first ODI
Next article
Divya Agarwal’s open letter to Anurag Kashyap says, ” Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi”
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US