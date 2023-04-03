scorecardresearch
Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Molbio Diagnostics on Monday extended its real-time PCR platform Truenat to test H3N2 and H1N1 viruses, amid the rising cases of the influenza virus in India.

“Truenat H3N2/H1N1 is the first point-of-care real-time PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of influenza infections,” the company said in a statement.

The test is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and also provides sample-to-result in an hour’s time, it added.

Truenat, a point-of-care, portable, battery-operated, Internet of Thing-enabled, multi-disease, real-time PCR platform, currently offers tests for over 40 diseases such as Covid-19, tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C, HIV, HPV, dengue, malaria, nipah, and typhoid.

The test will work on the existing Truenat machines that are deployed across over 3,500 PHCs/CHCs and over 1,200 private labs and hospitals across India, making it possible for patients to obtain a quick diagnosis at all levels of the healthcare chain, the company said.

“The multi-disease testing capability of the Truenat platform keeps healthcare facilities prepared to combat all kinds of pandemics and disease outbreaks at an early stage,” said Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Founder, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics, in the statement.

“It is imperative that molecular methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Real-Time PCR are used to revolutionise disease diagnosis and management. Truenat has been a game changer in this regard as a point-of-care molecular platform that offers more than 40 tests right at the point of need. The launch of the Truenat H3N2/H1N1 test is just another milestone in our respiratory diseases portfolio,” added Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics.

–IANS

rvt/vd

