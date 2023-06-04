scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 4 (IANS) Adding a novel drug to hormone therapy can help block the return of the most common form of breast cancer by 25 per cent, according to a study.

Researchers found that patients with early hormone-receptor (HR) positive/HER2 negative breast cancer who took the combination therapy — ribociclib, a targeted therapy drug, and hormone therapy — had substantially longer invasive disease-free survival compared to those who were treated with the hormone therapy alone.

This was regardless of whether the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, said the team from University of California, Los Angeles.

The addition of the targeted therapy reduced the risk of recurrence by 25 per cent, they noted while presenting the study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

“The findings show this combination is a treatment of choice for patients with stage 2 or stage 3 HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer,” said Dr Dennis Slamon, chair of haematology-oncology and director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer is the most common subtype of the disease.

The clinical trial involved 5,101 patients with stage 2 or stage 3 early HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Patients were randomised into two arms: 2,549 were randomised to the combination treatment and 2,552 to the hormone therapy alone. Invasive disease-free survival was the primary endpoint of the study.

The median duration of study follow-up was 34 months, with three-year and two-year duration of ribociclib completed by 20 per cent and 57 per cent patients respectively.

Invasive disease-free survival was evaluated after 426 events.

At the time of this analysis, 189 people in the ribociclib group (7.4 per cent of patients) experienced an invasive disease-free survival event, compared to 237 people in the hormone therapy alone group (9.3 per cent of patients).

The data showed a statistically significant improvement in the risk of invasive disease in favour of the combination arm.

The invasive disease-free survival rates at three years were 90.4 per cent, compared to 87.1 per cent for women who were treated with only hormone therapy.

Ribociclib at 400 mg had a favourable safety profile with no new signals.

“Overall, the combination therapy showed more favourable outcomes, significantly reducing the risk of the cancer returning,” Slamon said. “These results should change how we evaluate and treat patients.”

–IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal
Next article
Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

News

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro to join 'Spider-Verse' as a 'cranky, old Spider-Person'

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

Health & Lifestyle

Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20 meet

News

How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

Health & Lifestyle

Aussie state issues alert for meningococcal disease

News

Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn

News

Natalie Portman battles to save marriage after husband 'cheats with 25-yr-old'

News

Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him

Sports

WTC Final: It's the nature of schedule, says Pat Cummins on no warm-up matches

News

Thank God For Hollywood (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

When Sydney Sweeney's dad turned off 'Euphoria' but her grandma was in support

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US