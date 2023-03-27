scorecardresearch
New lab at KGMU to treat kids with clubfoot

By News Bureau

Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) An ‘Augmented Virtual Reality Lab’ (AR-VR) will soon be established at the paediatric orthopaedics department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU)for training and treatment purposes.

Children suffering from clubfoot, a common congenital anomaly affecting a child’s foot, will get better treatment at this lab.

“The lab will provide practical training to orthopaedic surgeons and support staff on Ponseti (nonsurgical) method which is a conservative and manipulative method that is utilized worldwide to correct clubfoot. The lab will be equipped with technology based on Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), giving real and virtual experience to surgeons and residents doctors with overlaying simulated digital imagery through head-mounted display or oculus,” the KGMU spokesman said.

Clubfoot is a condition where a baby’s foot is twisted out of shape or position as the tissues connecting the muscles to the bone (tendons) are shorter than usual.

Prof Vikas Verma, HOD, paediatric orthopaedics, KGMU, said, “An MoU was signed between KGMU and CURE International India Trust (CIIT) recently and the lab which might be first in the world, will be established by October November at our department.”

“Clubfoot is a congenital disorder occurring in 1 out of every 1000 live births. Its complete treatment is available through plaster casts and surgery,” he said.

Prof Syed Faisal Aftaq, a faculty member said, “There are four components in treating clubfoot: Cavus, Adductus, Varus and Equinus and through this lab, surgeons can see through digital imagery and perform surgeries precisely.”

“Earlier we had a skill lab and we were learning through rubber models but simulation models, like a pilot using a flight simulator, helps in better training and providing effective treatment,” he added.

–IANS

amita/shb/

38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients
