scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 29 (IANS) US engineers have developed the first fully integrated wearable ultrasound system that can monitor blood pressure, heart functions while in motion and also transmit data wirelessly.

The system developed by engineers at the University of California San Diego facilitates potentially life-saving cardiovascular monitoring.

All previous soft ultrasonic sensors required tethering cables for data and power transmission, which largely constrains the user’s mobility.

But the new fully integrated autonomous wearable ultrasonic system-on-patch (USoP) includes a small, flexible control circuit that communicates with an ultrasound transducer array to collect and transmit data wirelessly.

A machine learning component helps interpret the data and track subjects in motion.

The ultrasonic system-on-patch, detailed in the journal Nature Biotechnology, allows continuous tracking of physiological signals from tissues as deep as 164 mm, continuously measuring central blood pressure, heart rate, cardiac output, and other physiological signals for up to 12 hours at a time.

The sensor can evaluate cardiovascular function in motion. Abnormal values of blood pressure and cardiac output, at rest or during exercise, are hallmarks of heart failure.

For healthy populations, the device can measure cardiovascular responses to exercise in real time and thus provide insights into the actual workout intensity exerted by each person, which can guide the formulation of personalised training plans, the researchers said.

“This project gives a complete solution to wearable ultrasound technology — not only the wearable sensor, but also the control electronics are made in wearable form factors,” said Muyang Lin, doctoral student in the Department of Nanoengineering at UC San Diego.

“We made a truly wearable device that can sense deep tissue vital signs wirelessly.

“This technology has lots of potential to save and improve lives,” Lin said.

The USoP also represents a breakthrough in the development of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), a term for a network of medical devices connected to the Internet, wirelessly transmitting physiological signals into the cloud for computing, analysis and professional diagnosis.

The engineers took devices that were stationary and portable and made them stretchable and wearable, driving a transformation across the landscape of healthcare monitoring.

–IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

News

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

News

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

Technology

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees

News

Tarantino 'splashed $10,000 to lick stripper's feet until they wrinkled like prunes'

Sports

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

News

Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'

Technology

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3K jobs to streamline business: Report

Technology

Report says Twitter okayed 83% of govt requests to restrict content, Musk reacts (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Exercise may lower Parkinson's disease risk in women by 25%

Sports

IPL 2023: If he is not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player, says Sehwag on Dhoni's future with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out the reserve day for CSK vs GT final?

News

Before 'Iron Man', Robert Downey Jr. was in talks for another Marvel film

News

Music composer M M Keeravani returns to Malayalam film industry after 27 years

News

Lana Del Rey stops show in Brazil to find her missing vape

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US