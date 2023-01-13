scorecardresearch
New York nurses end strike with tentative deals reached

By News Bureau

New York, Jan 13 (IANS) Thousands of nurses from two hospitals in New York City have returned to work after tentative agreements were reached, according to a statement by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) which represents more than 42,000 members in the state.

Nurses won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital where nurses went on strike for patient care, NYSNA was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“We are pleased that the Mount Sinai Hospital reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA and the strike is over,” said a notice on the website of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Around 7,000 nurses from the two hospitals went on strike from Monday to Wednesday calling for more nurses and enforcement of safe staffing requirements.

Nurses at Wyckoff hospital also reached a tentative deal in the night and withdrew their 10-day strike notice, said NYSNA.

Moreover, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West reached a tentative agreement with the state nursing union on a new contract on Sunday with a strike avoided.

