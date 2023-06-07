scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New York tops New Delhi in air pollution level

By Agency News Desk

By Arul Louis

New York, June 7 (IANS) The US financial capital’s air hit the world’s worst air pollution level for cities on Tuesday night topping New Delhi, prompting New York Mayor Erid Adams to issue an alert asking people to limit outdoor activities.

He said that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) number hit 218 because of smoke from forest fires in Canada up north.

At the time New Delhi’s AQI number was in the 190 range.

As the city choked on the drifting smoke, iIts skyline turned into various shades of grey and, as the evening sun filtered through, orange, obscuring the tops of some of the high-rise buildings.

New York’s media and the US government have long taunted India’s capital for its air quality but now the US financial capital got a first-hand experience of the environmental problem.

The New York Times, for example, has touted headlines like, “What India Looks Like When the Air Turns to Poison” and “Choking on Air in New Delhi”.

The US Embassy in New Delhi maintains an online dashboard of air quality data for the capital and five other cities.

Raging fires in forests of Quebec and other parts of Canada in recent days have flooded the US northeast with smoke setting off health and environmental alarms.

According to IQAir, which monitors air quality in real time around the world, the AQI index number was down to 161 for New York at 7.30 p.m. in India and 9 a.m. in New York on Wednesday compared to 191 for New Delhi.

Despite the reprieve, Adams said that the conditions “are expected to deteriorate further” on Wednesday afternoon and night.

New York still remained the city with the second-most air pollution level.

Unlike in New Delhi where the worst air quality problems are man-made, fueled by farmers burning the remnants of the harvests, in the US forest fires – an annular feature of summer and late spring – are responsible.

The current wave of forest infernos in Canada has spread over 3.3 million hectares, according to reports, covering also several other provinces.

Last year, the US had one of its worst forest fire seasons that engulfed 146,680 and led to the evacuation of many towns.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

–IANS

al/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea

Sports

Vikram Partap Singh signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Technology

66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report

Sports

Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

Sports

Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur; becomes first Brazilian woman to enter French Open semis in Open Era

Sports

WTC Final: India would have wanted Ashwin to spin ball away from Australian left-handers, says Ponting

Sports

Charge sheet against Brij Bhushan by June 15, WFI elections by June 30: Anurag Thakur

Sports

WTC Final: It was short-sighted to drop Ravi Ashwin

Sports

Players' desire for growth gets wings with the launch of Premier Handball League

Sports

Players' desire for growth gets wings with the launch of Premier Handball League (Ld)

Sports

'Govt has asked for time till June 15; we are hopeful of justice', says Bajrang Punia

Sports

"Little bit of a kick in the teeth to other spinners playing county cricket": Hussain on Moeen Ali's Test return

Health & Lifestyle

Meta urged to pull recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths from FB Marketplace

Health & Lifestyle

12th edition of Drukyul's Literature Festival scheduled for August 4-6

News

Dua Lipa wins bid to dismiss lawsuit over 'Levitating' copyright

Health & Lifestyle

Global Alzheimer's disease market to reach $13.7bn by 2030: Report

News

How Mahesh Bhatt guided Papon through the emotions while recording 'Woh Kahani'

News

Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US