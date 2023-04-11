scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New Zealand urges preventive measures to reduce Covid impact

By Agency News Desk

Wellington, April 11 (IANS) The New Zealand is urging the public to take preventive measures in an effort to reduce the impact of Covid-19 during the upcoming winter season.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said that being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remain key to minimising the impact of the pandemic and reducing pressure on the country’s health system, reports Xinhua news agency.

She said that mandatory measures for cases to isolate for seven days and retain the compulsory use of masks for visitors to healthcare settings will remain this winter.

Meanwhile, to help prepare the health system for the coming winter, the New Zealand government has added 32 new health sector roles to the Straight to Residence pathway of the Green List.

“The world is currently facing a global health worker shortage, so it is vital that New Zealand’s immigration settings present a competitive offer to attract health workers to our shores,” said Immigration Minister Michael Wood.

Since the pandemic first erupted in 2020, New Zealand has reported a total of 2,286,481 Covid-19 cases and 4,045 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

Sports

IPL 2023: To watch him in full flow is an absolute pleasure, says Eoin Morgan on Nicholas Pooran

Sports

Djokovic targets French Open glory as clay court swing begins in Monte Carlo

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to 'move on' at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US