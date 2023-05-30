scorecardresearch
Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Nikhil Chandwani has been celebrated as the most-read longform writer on Instagram globally, a truly stunning achievement. This title was officially given to him after he was named the Times Writer of the Year 2022.

Chandwani has won the hearts of his audience on Instagram, where he has more than 1 million followers, and his organic reach is an astonishing 100-130 million per month. He posts educational articles and reels on Sanatan Dharma, geopolitics, and so on.

He has been single-handedly instrumental in creating awareness about the pain of Sindhi Hindus in Pakistan and has helped multiple Hindu families migrate to India. Nikhil’s articles and videos on Sindhi Hindus have created ripples across border with Pakistani politicians publicly calling out Nikhil after he recently exposed their country.

But his accomplishments go far beyond Instagram. He is a recognised author, poet and TED speaker, with 14 books to his name. He has also earned international recognition for his creative work.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create NYK Daily, a global news platform with more than 2 million monthly readers, valued at $4.4 million.Additionally, as Chairman of the Writers’ Rescue Center, Chandwani has mentored many aspiring writers, aiding more than 500 individuals in refining their writing skills.

Before becoming a literary phenomenon, Chandwani made a significant mark in the field of education. He founded The Walnut School of Ideas, an edutech firm with branches in Nagpur and Vijayawada, which he sold for an impressive $2.2 million.

He also produced a feature film, ‘Nadi ki Beti – Sundari’ (She – The Movie), now streaming on MX Player.

Chandwani has not been confined by traditional boundaries, as evidenced by his partnerships with various respected organisations such as embassies, the Save Soil Campaign, Spotify, Indian Railways, the Ministry of Sports, the US 2022 Elections, Pepsi, and more than 400 other brands.

His articles are engaged with by high-profile figures across many fields and genres. They include US presidential candidates, leading entrepreneurs, politicians and Senators from more than 20 nations, as well as actors, actresses and CEOs of unicorn startups.

On Instagram, Chandwani’s verified account, @nikhilchandwani, has amassed a devoted following of 1 million users. His posts typically garner 20,000 to 50,000 likes and are viewed by a large audience of 800,000 to 1.5 million users.

His reels/videos frequently receive between 400,000 to 2 million real views, with a reach of 2-5 million users, firmly establishing him as one of the platform’s most viral accounts. His monthly reach on Instagram, remarkably, fluctuates from 80 million to 100 million users, each one of them achieved organically.

In addition to his literary achievements, Chandwani provides advisory services to several startups, sharing his expertise in crafting effective social media campaigns and brand leadership. His influence stretches across funded and non-funded startups worldwide, as well as government organisations seeking to bolster their digital presence.

Nikhil Chandwani’s immense contributions to the worlds of writing, education and social media have garnered him global recognition, cementing his status as a significant figure in the digital age. As his following continues to expand and his impact deepens, the world looks forward to the future endeavours of this remarkable talent.

