scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 19 (IANS) The popularity of weight-loss drugs among Americans has helped Denmark-based Novo Nordisk take its market value to $413 billion — more than its home country’s estimated GDP of about $406 billion.

Novo Nordisk manufactures Wegovy and Ozempic, two weight-loss drugs that help patients lower their blood sugar levels and lose upwards of 25 pounds (over 11 kgs).

According to a Wall Street Journal report, America’s obsession with weight-loss drugs is affecting the economy of Denmark as Novo Nordisk’s market capitalisation soared 38 per cent year-to-date and crossed the GDP of its home country.

Surging demand for effective weight-loss drugs in America is having a big impact on Denmark’s economy in the form of lower interest rates and a strengthening currency, the report noted.

The sale of these two weight-loss drugs in the US have sent Novo Nordisk’s market valuation soaring to the second most valuable company in Europe, after luxury goods maker LVMH.

The fast uptake of Wegovy and Ozempic has led to shortages of the drug as the company races to increase supply to meet demand, the report said.

Weight-loss and diabetes drugs such as Ozempic are delivered by injection.

The company is expected to generate sales of about $6 billion for its weight loss drug, and analysts at FactSet expect that revenue figure to surge to about $15 billion annually in 2027.

According to the WSJ report, the large influx of currency has strengthened the Danish kroner relative to the euro.

Since the kroner is pegged to the euro, Denmark’s central bank has kept interest rates lower than rates set by the European Central Bank to weaken the currency.

“Lower interest rates could be a boon for Danish consumers who are in the market for a house or car or other big purchase that often requires some form of financing,” the report noted.

–IANS

na/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study
Next article
Big B, Junior Bachchan present a 'drunken act' on KBC 15
This May Also Interest You
News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Big B, Junior Bachchan present a 'drunken act' on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study

News

Tamil and Hindi TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest

News

'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'

Sports

I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

News

Michael Jackson sexual harassment case files reopen

News

Geeta Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I’m a fan of your voice, you are gifted’

News

Cher is keenly focusing on saving animals, one elephant at a time

Sports

Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to 'consider' extending support to Indian blind cricket team

News

Jungkook ranks 24th in fifth week on British chart with 'Seven'

News

Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

News

Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

News

Jay Bhanushali reminisces about his longstanding friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sports

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’

Technology

Amazon offers $25 per video on Inspire shopping feed, creators mock

News

KBC 15: Abhishek Bachchan ‘spins’ the game as he turns host, Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US