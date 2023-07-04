scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

One shot of this kidney protein may help fight dementia

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 4 (IANS) US scientists have found a drug based on key kidney protein that can help boost brain function, and may also one day fight dementia in humans, according to a research.
After successful studies on mice, the team from universities of Yale and California-San Francisco, tested the protein on rhesus monkeys, a species closer to humans.

A single dose of Klotho protein boosted the cognitive abilities and memory in ageing monkeys and the effect lasted at least two weeks, showing promise of treatment in humans.

Produced by the kidney, klotho circulates in the blood and has been linked to health and lifespan. It decreases naturally with age.

“We validated the rhesus form of the klotho protein in mice showing it increased synaptic plasticity and cognition. We then found that a single administration of low-dose, but not high-dose, klotho enhanced memory in aged nonhuman primates,” the scientists wrote in the abstract of the research published in the journal Nature Aging.

“Systemic low-dose klotho treatment may prove therapeutic in ageing humans,” they added.

With a rapidly ageing world population, cognitive deficits causing diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, have become a major biomedical challenge in need of effective pharmacological interventions.

In mice studies, the animals with higher than normal levels of klotho protein performed better on maze tests than normal mice.

In the new study, 18 rhesus macaques whose ages were about equivalent to 65 in human years, were given a dose of klotho and to test their working memory on a food-finding task.

Retesting the monkeys after the two weeks, showed that the animals made correct choices more often than they did before receiving the injection.

Klotho improved their performance on an easier task by about 6 per cent, and on the harder version by about 20 per cent, Dena Dubal, a professor of neurology at University of California-San Francisco was quoted as saying to the Wired.

The next step will be to test even lower doses in human clinical trials, to find the “therapeutic sweet spot for humans,” Dubal said. “Maybe it’s replenishment, rather than a super-dose, that’s needed for brain health.”

–IANS

rvt/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NYT hails India’s space startups' journey under PM Modi
Next article
Google's mental health & wellbeing manager loses job
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's mental health & wellbeing manager loses job

Technology

NYT hails India’s space startups' journey under PM Modi

News

Internet diversified content offerings with reels, YouTube shorts: Sharman Joshi

Technology

Toyota claims battery breakthrough that could boost electric cars

Technology

NASA seals 4 volunteers on isolated Mars-like habitat for a year

Technology

Several Twitter rivals flex their muscles as Musk restrict access

News

Flea wants to re-record least unpopular Red Hot Chili Peppers album

News

Straight actors playing gay characters seems 'fine' to Stanley Tucci

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid not caused by Covid’s immune inflammatory response: Study

Technology

Alstom India to onboard 58% women engineers under its flagship programme

Technology

Hacker encrypting data in ransomware attack against most manufacturing firms

News

Isha Talwar took inspiration from poetess Amrita Pritam for ‘Chamak’ role

News

Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’

News

Taylor Swift fined more than $3k for failing to clean trash outside her home

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar: 50 fall ill after eating chicken-rice at wedding function

Technology

Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

News

BTS' V says 'namaste' on live video while traveling from airport

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US