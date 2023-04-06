scorecardresearch
Patna reports 17 Covid cases in 24 hrs

By Agency News Desk

Patna, April 6 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Patna reported 17 new Covid-19 cases, according to health authorities.

The office of the Patna Civil Surgeon said samples of 3,693 people were tested on Wednesday, of which 17 were found to be infected with the virus.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Patna Sahib, and one each from Khusrupur, Yarpur, Sampatchak, Aitbarpur, Sultanganj, Budha Colony, Mahendru and Gardanibagh.

Besides, 87 samples were tested in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and four were found to be positive.

A PMCH doctor and nurse were among the four cases.

Patna Civil Surgeon Pramod Jha said the state capital has regularly reported fresh cases since the last 10 days.

The city’s active caseload currently stood at 38.

“We are alerting people to avoid crowded places and wear masks. Authorities have also been asked to speed up vaccination in the district. The people of Patna should go for tests if they have fever or sore throat for more than three days,” Jha added.

–IANS

ajk/ksk/

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture
Entertainment Today

