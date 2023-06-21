scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, June 21 (IANS) Citing a quote from Bhagavad Gita that Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self to the self, Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday said that Yoga provides many health benefits due to which most of the people have started practicing it regularly.

He was speaking during the International Day of Yoga celebrated at the Raj Bhavan.

International delegates attending Fourth Tourism Working Group and Ministerial meeting headed by Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Ajay Bhatt along with other G20 delegates also participated in the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.

“Today, we hear people talk about the various benefits of yoga everywhere. Yoga provides many health benefits due to which most of the people have started practicing yoga regularly,” Pillai said.

The Governor complimented G20 delegates for participating in Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

Kishan Reddy said that Yoga is necessary in our life which helps to keep the balance of physical health. “Yoga played a vital role during the corona period,” he said.

–IANS

sbk/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy
This May Also Interest You
News

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

News

'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

News

Rapper King announces maiden world tour: 'Dreams are turning into reality'

Technology

Roblox to allow creators offer experiences for people 17 and over

Health & Lifestyle

Machine that detects what disease you may get in future

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain

News

Tom Cruise 'still' dances in his underwear like in 1983 hit 'Risky Business'

Health & Lifestyle

10 baby cobras found in surgical ward of Kerala govt hospital

News

Yoga brings harmony to mind, body and soul, shares Hansika Motwani on IYD

Health & Lifestyle

TN minister Senthil Balaji undergoes surgery, stable (Ld)

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani flaunts her hotness to woo Habibi Jad Hadid

Sports

Colombia upset Germany in international friendly

Health & Lifestyle

How yoga is beneficial for our overall health

News

It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with baby boy

News

'Wednesday' overtakes 'Stranger Things' Season 4 as most watched English show

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US