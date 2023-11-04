scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Positive shifts that have taken place in understanding mental health

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANSlife) In India, attitude towards mental health and mental wellbeing have been gradually evolving with increased awareness and conversations towards reducing the stigma.

In its third year, ITC’s Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey unveils interesting facts to further understand young India’s changing attitudes towards mental wellbeing and mental health. Commissioned with NielsenIQ, the survey covers a gamut of beliefs, behaviours, major stressors and de-stressors for GenZ and Millennials towards mental health.

Relationships

On the relationship front, the survey indicates that toxic relationships make it harder for 38 per cent Indian women to maintain good mental health.

The survey findings also state that while 59 per cent respondents confide in their parents, only 29 per cent confide in siblings while only 31 per cent confide in their partners if they were to undergo therapy.

Only 33 per cent GenZ confide in their siblings while 52 percent millennials confide in their partners.

Society and Culture

The Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey 2023 indicates that a whopping 64 per cent of Indians believe that living up to societal standards of success are what lead to burnouts; pressure higher for NCCS B with this score going up to 78 per cent.

72 per cent Indians Associate Poor Mental Health with Depression, however, on a positive note Indians are exploring alternatives to de-stress – Music is the preferred choice for 86 per cent Indians to cope with stress and negativity, 31 per cent of the respondents turn to meditation, 29 per cent of the respondents turn to yoga while 26 per cent of the respondents turn to physical exercise to cope with stress.

Mood and Behaviour

With respect to behaviour, 44 per cent GenZs vs 53 per cent millennials are prone to mood fluctuations.

57 per centGenZs believe “Excessive fear and worries” is one of the top indicators of Mental Health Issues. 52 per cent GenZs believe that feeling tired and low energy is one of the top indicators of mental health issues. 47 per cent said they take medicines as well as counselling to combat mental health issues.

Overall Wellbeing and Mental Health

54 per cent of the Indian population believe that mental health is as important for over-all wellbeing.

On a positive note, the survey indicates that Indians reach out for professional help. 50 per cent respondents/their family members opt for face-to-face counselling as a treatment, while 51 per cent Indians who believe social media has a positive impact turn to online counselling as a treatment option.

Young adults are exploring alternatives to de-stress – Music is the preferred choice for 86 per cent Indians to cope with stress and negativity.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

–IANS

ianslife/os/tb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Smoking 'stops' cancer-fighting proteins, makes harder to treat cancer: Study
Next article
10 AI generated innovative Indian dishes
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US