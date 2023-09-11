scorecardresearch
Pregnant woman goes into labour onboard MSRTC bus in Maha, taken to health centre

Pregnant woman goes into labour onboard MSRTC bus in Maha, taken to health centre
MSRTC _ placeholder pic for reference purpose only

Raigad (Maharashtra), Sep 11 (IANS) A pregnant woman, who went into labour onboard a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad, was safely transported to a primary health centre by the bus crew.

The incident occurred near Kolad village in Raigad on Saturday, officials said on Monday.

The incident unfolded in an area where repair work is currently underway to address the pothole-ridden conditions of the Mumbai-Goa Highway. In light of the upcoming Ganesh festival, traffic police have imposed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement along this route until the conclusion of the festival.

Susheela Ravi Pawar, a resident of Rudroli village, had boarded a Panvel-Mahad bus at Wadkhal in the afternoon. During the journey, she began experiencing severe labour pains, prompting immediate concern among fellow passengers and the bus crew.

Bus driver Devidas Jadhav and conductor Bhagvan Parab exhibited exceptional presence of mind, altering the bus route to head towards the Ambewadi primary health centre located in Kolad.

Upon reaching the health centre, Susheela Ravi Pawar was admitted for immediate medical attention. Due to timely intervention of the bus crew, the woman’s delivery proceeded, and both mother and child received the necessary medical care.

–IANS

janvi/vd

