Rajasthan reports six new Covid cases; CM meets health officials

Rajasthan on Friday reported six new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state, an official said.

Jaipur, Dec 22 (IANS) Rajasthan on Friday reported six new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state, an official said.

On Thursday, two patients tested positive in Jaipur, while on Wednesday, two persons tested positive in Jaisalmer.

One patient from Dausa died late Thursday night.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl in Jodhpur tested positive, following which she has been kept in home isolation.

The girl said that she had returned from Australia 5 days ago and was ill since then.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the officials to stay alert and make proper arrangements for adequate quantities of oxygen cylinder-installed hospital beds and medicines.

He also asked the officials to make additional arrangements for doctors and other medical staff.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to treat the common people with sensitivity.

