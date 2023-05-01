scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The global medical devices market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with the sexual and reproductive health segment expected to experience robust expansion through 2030, said a report on Monday.

The sexual and reproductive health market encompasses a broad range of products, including contraceptives, fertility monitors, pregnancy tests, and devices utilised in gynaecological and urological procedures.

The market is driven by increasing demand for healthcare services and technological advancements that promote the development of safe and effective products, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The GlobalData Market Size and Growth Analytics tool estimates that the reproductive health devices market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5 per cent between 2015 and 2030.

“Factors driving the growth include increasing awareness and adoption of contraceptive methods, a rise in sexually transmitted infections, and growing demand for innovative and effective reproductive health products,” said Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic also highlighted the need for accessible and effective reproductive healthcare, leading to increased investment in research and development for new products in this market.

“The medical devices market is faced with several challenges, such as ensuring product safety, efficacy, and accessibility. To overcome these challenges, the market should prioritise innovation, research and development, and regulatory oversight,” Stinchcombe said.

She also suggested collaboration between healthcare providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to ensure that new products meet patients’ specific healthcare needs and are accessible to everyone.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mahima Makwana ticks 1 item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay
Next article
Hackers selling new malware on Telegram that targets macOS users
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Revamped Avadh gallery to be tech driven

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures

Sports

IPL 2023: Tim David showed he can be Pollard's replacement for MI, says Manjrekar

Technology

Hype launches generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

Technology

IIT Guwahati's new method helps produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel

Sports

Aditi Ashok finishes Tied-2 at LA Championship, achieves career-best finish on LPGA Tour

Technology

Demand for AI jobs up 11% in India amid talent scarcity

Health & Lifestyle

TN to probe alleged deaths caused by dentist

Technology

Hackers selling new malware on Telegram that targets macOS users

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mahima Makwana ticks 1 item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket, says Robin Uthappa

News

David Arquette says he felt inferior during his marriage with Courteney Cox

News

Hrithik Roshan dancing at wedding on his tracks ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral

Technology

New ML tool by IIT Madras team to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

News

Rajamouli reacts after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley civilisation

News

Karan Johar wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic post about ‘punctuality’

News

Deepika Padukone trolled for selling kurti she wore for Jiah Khan’s funeral

Sports

PSG stunned by Lorient at home, Marseille rally to overcome Auxerre

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US