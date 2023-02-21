scorecardresearch
SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the senior-most judge of the apex court after the Chief Justice, has undergone a successful gallbladder surgery at a private hospital here.

Sir Ganga Ram hospital authorities said Justice Kaul, 64, was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder after which it was decided to conduct a minimally invasive surgery. “Gall bladder surgery has been done successfully,” they added.

“He is stable now,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Board of Management of the hospital. Sources said he had complained of abdomen pain after which scans were performed and a surgery was advised considering the number and size of stones.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud visited Justice Kaul at the hospital on Monday. Dr Swaroop added: “Justice Kaul’s condition is stable post-surgery. He is likely to be discharged in a day or two, with the final decision by the doctors.”

