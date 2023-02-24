scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

By News Bureau

Johannesberg, Feb 24 (IANS) South Africa has recorded the first cholera death following the recent outbreak as the number of confirmed cases has risen to five, the Department of Health said.

The fifth case was a 24-year-old male living in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, who had no travel history and was brought to the hospital after presenting with severe watery diarrhoea, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Sadly, he passed away a few days after his test findings confirmed that he was positive,” the department added on Thursday.

One of his contacts is still in hospital, and further investigation is being conducted, according to the statement.

The country recorded the first two cholera cases earlier this month from two sisters who attended a funeral in Malawi in late January, and the third case is the husband of one of the sisters.

The fourth person to contract cholera is a 28-year-old man residing in Alexandra in Johannesburg, who also had no local or international travel history, the department said.

The department urged people who experience diarrhoea and dehydration, vomiting, and body weakness to visit the hospital early.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)
Next article
Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts
This May Also Interest You
Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US