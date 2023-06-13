scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Stalin writes to PM against introducing NExT for medical students

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his strong opposition to the National Exit Test (NExT).

The Union Health Ministry has announced that a National Exit Test would be held from 2024. NExT would be a single examination that would replace final year MBBS examination and the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Post Graduation. This will hence act as a qualifying examination for granting registration to doctors.

Stalin in the letter said that NExT need not be introduced and the existing system of examination should be allowed to continue.

He emphasised that the introduction of NExT is neither in the interest of the students, nor the state governments which fund most of the medical institutions.

The Chief Minister said that this was another instance of diluting the role of the state governments and universities in the health sector and to centralise power with the Central government.

In the letter, Stalin said that the NEET-based medical admission system under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act has adversely affected the equitable, school education-based system and its contribution to the public health system.

Stalin said that the curriculum for medical education has already been devised under the norms fixed by the NMC in all the states.

–IANS

aal/prw/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Scoop' actor Aseem Hattangady recalls Hansal Mehta cooking non-veg curry for whole unit
Next article
Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked
This May Also Interest You
News

Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Sports

Football: Five bids received for direct entry into I-League 2023-24 season

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Skipper Chhetri applauds enthusiastic fans at Kalinga Stadium, urges more support for India's next match

News

Boman Irani not aware of ‘Munna Bhai 3’; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

Health & Lifestyle

Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Contestants revealed

News

When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

Fashion and Lifestyle

In a month of weddings, countdown starts for Karan Deol & Drisha

Health & Lifestyle

Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi govt felicitates 16 handicraft artisans

Technology

Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked

News

'Scoop' actor Aseem Hattangady recalls Hansal Mehta cooking non-veg curry for whole unit

News

OTT or theatre: 'Actor should not be worried about release platform', says Arshad Warsi

Sports

'Can't overlook': Brett Lee throws support behind Boland to play Ashes opener

News

Adivi Sesh to start shoot for his next after completing 'G2'

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha train tragedy death toll rises to 289

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US