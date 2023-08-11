scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

By Agency News Desk
Study links brain neurons with autism disorder
Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

New York, Aug 11 (IANS) Using human “mini-brain” models known as organoids, scientists have discovered that the roots of autism spectrum disorder may be associated with an imbalance of specific neurons that play a critical role in how the brain communicates and functions.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological condition that affects the way people perceive and interact with others, leading to challenges in social communication and behaviour.

The term “spectrum” emphasises the broad range of symptoms and severity, and includes autism, Asperger’s syndrome, childhood disintegrative disorder and an unspecified form of pervasive developmental disorder.

The study, published in the Nature Neuroscience journal, found an abnormal imbalance of excitatory neurons in the forebrain of people with the disorder, depending on their head size.

“This organoid technology allowed us to recreate the brain development alteration that happened in the patients when they were in the uterus, which is believed to be the time when autism spectrum disorder originates,” said Alexej Abyzov, a genomic researcher in the Department of Quantitative Health Sciences at the Mayo Clinic Center.

For the study, the scientists first created miniature 3D brain-like models, called organoids.

The pea-sized clusters of cells began as skin cells from people with autism spectrum disorder. The skin cells were placed in a culture dish and “reprogrammed” back into a stem-cell-like state, called induced pluripotent stem cells. These so-called master cells can be coaxed to develop into any cell in the body, including brain cells.

Next, the scientists used a special technology called single-cell RNA sequencing to study the gene expression patterns of individual brain cells. In all, they examined 664,272 brain cells at three different stages of brain development. The scientists also discovered that the neuron imbalance stemmed from changes in the activity of certain genes known as “transcription factors”, which play a crucial role in directing the development of cells during the initial stages of brain formation.

“Autism is mostly a genetic disease. Our goal is to be able to determine the risk of autism spectrum disorder and possibly prevent it in an unborn child using prenatal genetic testing. However, this would require detailed knowledge of how brain regulation gets derailed during development. There are many aspects in which organoids could help in this direction,” said Dr. Abyzov.

–IANS

rvt/vd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away
Next article
NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

Technology

Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away

Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden book semifinal spots after tense wins

News

Elvish Yadav emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’

Sports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

News

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

Technology

X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period 

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sam Kerr to start in Australia's quarterfinal if deemed fit

Technology

Scientists say EG.5.1 will not cause a severe Covid infection

News

Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

Technology

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location

Technology

China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech

News

‘Inflector Hu Main’ is more than just entertainment

News

IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' & 'Jubilee' win top honours

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US