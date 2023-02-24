scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Targeted harassment could have driven Telangana medico to attempt suicide: Police

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) There was apparently targeted harassment of post-graduate medico Dharavathi Preethi by her senior S. A. Saif which could have driven her to attempt suicide, police in Telangana’s Warangal said on Friday.

Preethi, a first year post graduate (MD) student in the department of Anaesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal is suspected to have attempted suicide by taking an injection.

She is battling for life at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Hours after arresting Saif, Warangal Police Commissioner A.V. Ranganath told reporters that he has been booked for the girl’s attempted suicide. Police also invoked provisions of Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act against Saif.

The Police Commissioner defended the police action saying insulting behavior also comes under ragging.

“It is clear that there was targeted harassment of this girl by Saif. He was making remarks to insult her in a WhatsApp group,” he said.

The police have also retrieved the data from WhatsApp group of first and second year MD students of Anaesthesia. After Saif made a remark in the group about a case sheet on February 18, Preethi had sent him a personal message raising an objection for making remarks about her.

The girl had told other students that Saif had made the remark “you don’t have brains”. Stating that the medical college has bossism culture where junior students have to address their seniors as sir, the police official said Saif probably did not like the girl questioning him.

On February 20, Preethi complained to her father Narendra about the harassment. He took up the issue with the police and subsequently the head of the department spoke to Saif and Preethi separately on February 21. Saif denied harassing the girl but Preethi had a feeling that she was being harassed.

The girl was on duty at MGM Hospital on the night of February 21. The next morning, she was found unconscious by the hospital staff. She was admitted in the same hospital and after her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the NIMS in Hyderabad.

Doctors and HODs told police that this could be due to cardiac arrest. They also informed the police that she had some health issues like thyroid.

However, police suspect that the girl took some injection. “We have not reached to any conclusion but going by the chats and what had happened, we are of the opinion that it could have been a probable attempt to suicide.”

Ranganath said in the anesthesia emergency kit given to Preethi, the seal of succinylcholine injection was found intact.

The injection is used for nervous and muscular relaxation. “Preethi had searched on Google what happens when a healthy person takes succinylcholine,” the Commissioner said.

Two injections in the kit were found open. Police suspect that she took Fentanyl. This injection is used to relieve severe pain during and after surgery. “We are waiting for a toxicology report,” the Police Commissioner said.

–IANS

ms/vd

Previous article
P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now
Next article
Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, ‘stealing’ her kids; files complaint
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Viewership data says Nagpur Test between India-Australia is third highest-rated bilateral Test in last five years

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Anirudh-Prashanth storm into doubles final; Medjedovic shocks top seed Tseng in singles

Sports

PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

News

How MC Stan now relates to ‘Playground S2’ contestants

Sports

President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023

Sports

Sumit Nagal, Arjun Kadhe get wildcards for ATP Challenger event in Pune

News

Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, ‘stealing’ her kids; files complaint

Sports

P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok takes commanding lead in Race to Costa del Sol standings

Sports

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

News

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US