Threads of Bharat with FDCI

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife) As a part of the Bharat Tex 2024, India’s largest global textile event, Ministry of Textiles, in association with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI), organises Threads of Bharat, a grand showcase featuring the works of India’s six noted couturiers – Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya and Tarun Tahiliani.

Anamika Khanna

Best known for her eponymous label, Anamika Khanna is much revered in the industry. She was the first Indian woman to showcase her collection at the Paris Fashion Week, she was also a part of the Business of Fashion 500 list.

Anamika’s philosophy is about innovation and experimentation with regards to the Indian style, while also keeping it extremely relevant to the modern world. She is also about finding your own personal style and having the dream and vision to express it to the world around you. Anamika got an exclusive contract with British major, Harrod’s and coverage in magazines like Glamour (Paris), Vogue (October 2005, U.K), and Vogue Best Buy. Back home, she wowed everyone with her collection presented at Will’s Fashion Week titled ‘The Botanist’.

Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra, winner of the International Woolmark Prize 2014, champions slow fashion with traditional Indian textiles. His eponymous label represents the finest handwork, hand woven, hand embroidered and hand crafted – Made in India, for the world.

In a very short span Rahul has attracted the admiration of fashion’s most influential personalities; International Fashion Editor of Vogue, Suzy Menkes, an avid follower of his work, regards him a “national treasure” while Stephane Wargnier, Executive President of the French Federation of Couture, has hailed him as “the biggest find in fashion in the past 5 to 8 years.” Amongst his many accolades, Rahul was recently featured in GQ’s Power list of ‘50 Most Influential Indians’ and is also on the global influential list of ‘BoF 500’.

Falguni Shane Peacock

The brand started around August 2002 and used to specialize in trousseau and custom-made garments. Around 2002-prêt labels was launched and retailed at designer stores in Mumbai and around India. With the need to have a flagship store Peacock Prêt in Dec 2003 was launched retailing both men and women prêt wear.

It caters to both trendy and elite. The duo specialise in corsets, ponchos, slip dresses, embroidered shirts, embroidered trousers and jackets. Falguni looks into the orders and the running of the company whereas Shane looks into the growth and expansion of the company. Working towards the international market and have already set foot by retailing at London, Manchester, Miami, Marbella and Dubai.

Rajesh Pratap Singh

Rajesh Pratap Singh is known for his design innovation. He hails from Rajasthan and has worked in the fashion industry in India and Italy before introducing his own line of men’s and women’s clothing in 1997.

Rajesh has over the years created his unique signature style that subtly draws from his Indian roots to craft artisanal garments that stand apart due to their faultlessly clean lines, careful detailing and international silhouettes. His work epitomizes simplicity, yet on closer look reveals his obsessive attention to detail. Rajesh’s reserve reflects in his styling which combines the modern with the traditional in an understated design aesthetic. His clothes have a global appeal yet remain passionately Indian.

JJ Valaya

One of India’s most celebrated couturiers, JJ Valaya was a founder member of the Board of Governors of the FDCI and the first official brand ambassador for Swarovski, globally. The House of Valaya, founded by brothers JJ Valaya and TJ Singh with the launch of its couture label in 1992, celebrated its 20th Anniversary in 2012.

Creative visions of elegance and edgy grandeur, and a larger than life approach to luxury, fashion and lifestyle has been a signature of the designer. It is the marriage of the uniqueness of India’s craft and tradition with the ever-changing nature of contemporary fashion that sets the pace for the House Valaya.

Tarun Tahiliani

Founded in 1995, the Tarun Tahiliani Design Studio juxtaposes modern sartorial prowess and the intricacies of Indian technique with skill. These richly detailed, structured drapes are crafted to lend an edge to Tahiliani’s modern, Indian woman.

Setting out to create the image of India Modern, Tarun Tahiliani is a brand that straddles the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry. These quintessential techniques of craftsmanship, imbibed with love across generations, are made globally astute through the cut, construct and finish of TT silhouettes. Each creation exemplifying the guiding philosophy – “all that we were and more”.

