scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu health department has increased vigil and alerted all the district health officers as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases mounted to 432 in the past 24 hours.

Currently, the total active cases stands at 2489.

State health minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said that the Covid-19 guidelines would be followed only if the single-day tally touches 500.

With the fresh cases touching 432, just short of the 500-mark, the state health department has stepped up vigil across the state.

Meanwhile, five people who have arrived from international destinations at the various airports in the state have tested positive.

Of them, three have arrived from Oman and one each from Singapore and Thailand.

While interacting with media persons, the health minister said, “Most of the cases have mild or no symptoms and complications and death are among the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The test positivity rate per day is 8.3 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu health department Deputy Director, Dr Aruna told media persons that infection was spreading in rural areas and the department was vigilant on the spread.

–IANS

aal/shb/

Previous article
Wamiqa Gabbi's role in 'Jubilee' is a tribute to legends like Madhubala
Next article
Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Djokovic targets French Open glory as clay court swing begins in Monte Carlo

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia's Tigray region: UN

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

Technology

GM's self-driving car crashes into bus, automaker recalls 300 robotaxis

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

Nida Dar named captain of Pakistan women's team, Mark Coles reappointed head coach

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Sports

RoundGlass Punjab FC announce squad for Super Cup 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

News

Shweta Basu Prasad’s short-film ‘Retake’ to be premiered at The New York Indian Film Festival

Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Indian women's core group for national coaching camp

News

Keanu Reeves to make broadway debut in 'Waiting For Godot'

Technology

Microsoft brings Snapchat lenses to Teams

Technology

S.Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US