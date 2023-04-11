scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department has stepped up measures to counter the Covid resurgence after the state’s active caseload breached the 2,000 mark.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 386 new cases, which increased the overall active caseload to 2,099.

Also on Monday, a 63-year-old woman succumbed to the virus, leading to concerns over the current Covid situation.

Addressing the media, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian however, said that there was no need to worry as the Covid strain that is in circulation in the country is of a milder variety and not lethal.

However the steady increase in fresh cases has led the state health department to step up measures, including the increase of beds, oxygen requirement, readying ICUs for any eventualities, as well as to ensure the availability of doctors and support staff like nurses and paramedics.

Meanwhile, Subramanian told IANS that “64,281 beds are ready, of which 33,664 are oxygen-supported, 22,820 are non-oxygen and 7,797 ICU beds”.

He said that the state’s liquid oxygen storage capacity stood at 2,067 metric tonnes and added that there were 342 RT-PCR testing centres across Tamil Nadu.

The Minister added that the state has the capacity to test 3 lakh people a day but was testing only 4,000 people and would soon be hiked to 11,000.

–IANS

aal/ksk/

Previous article
'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix
This May Also Interest You
News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

News

Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

News

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

News

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports 61 new Covid cases in a day

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US