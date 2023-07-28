scorecardresearch
Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A colds medication made in India named ‘Cold Out’, found on sale in Iraq, contains toxic chemicals, a report claimed.

According to a report published by Bloomberg News on Friday, testing showed the cold medication is contaminated with ethylene glycol, a toxic industrial solvent.

“A bottle of Cold Out purchased at a pharmacy in Baghdad in March contains 2.1 per cent ethylene glycol, according to Valisure LLC, an independent US laboratory. That’s about 21 times the widely accepted limit,” said the Bloomberg report.

“The compound is lethal to humans in small amounts and played a role in mass child deaths caused by Indian-made cough syrups in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year,” it said.

As per the report, till its filing, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has not issued any statement in this regard.

–IANS

std/vd

