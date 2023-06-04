scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 (IANS) A tribal woman in Kerala’s Idukki gave birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on Sunday, while on way to a hospital in Adimali, officials said.

Maalu, 25, of Ilambulassery tribal settlement in the Idukki- Ernakulam border area began experiencing labour pain and was rushed to the Adimali taluk hospital in a jeep, as no ambulances were available there.

Meanwhile, an ambulance reached the spot and she was shifted into it at Irumbupalam, some 10 km from Adimali. The pain became intense and she gave birth to a baby boy 3 km away from the hospital with only her husband by her side, other than the ambulance driver.

The ambulance driver said that the woman gave birth to the baby boy in a stretcher and he informed other ambulance drivers who were near the Adimal taluk hospital and they intimated the hospital authorities. Thus, by the time the ambulance with the mother and child had reached Adimali Hospital, the hospital staff were ready with the necessary support system.

Talking to IANS, ambulance driver Sadham said: “I found the mother and the child in the stretcher in a pool of blood and alerted other ambulance drivers who informed the Adimali hospital authorities who were prepared for the newborn and the mother. Glad that they are recovering in the hospital.”

–IANS

aal/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan
Next article
Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

News

Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US