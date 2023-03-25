scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Tuberculosis remains key cause of ill health, death in South Africa

By News Bureau

Johannesburg, March 25 (IANS) Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the leading causes of ill health and death in South Africa, the country’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile said during the 2023 World TB Day commemoration.

“This is exacerbated by the fact that some TB patients do not complete their treatment while others remain ‘missing’, which means that they are either undiagnosed or are unreported even as they are diagnosed,” Mashatile said on Friday, adding that the country must recommit to raising greater levels of awareness about the disease alongside its terrible health, social and economic implications.

It’s concerning that the last South Africa TB Prevalence Survey positioned the country as one of the 30 high TB burden countries, he said.

“It is critical that everyone infected with TB is aware of the infection, is introduced to treatment and goes on to complete their treatment.”

The Deputy President announced that the country has launched the fifth national strategic plan for diseases, including TB, which aims to eliminate TB as a public health threat by 2030, Xinhua news agency reported.

World TB Day is commemorated annually on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the epidemic.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Parents of children suffering from DMD stage protest at Jantar Mantar
Next article
Tanzanian PM calls for joining forces to end tuberculosis
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Global campaigners renew call for sustainable financing to eliminate TB in Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Malaysia sees rise in TB cases, moves to increase awareness

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzanian PM calls for joining forces to end tuberculosis

Health & Lifestyle

Parents of children suffering from DMD stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Barca president opens door for Messi's possible return

Sports

Bayern Munich sack Nagelsmann, appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager (Ld)

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)

Sports

If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin

Health & Lifestyle

European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report

Sports

Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel

Sports

IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

Sports

Bumrah's recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

Sports

To come back after two years and win the IPL like Dhoni did is amazing: Gavaskar

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

News

Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US