scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Unicef appeals for funding to respond to cholera outbreak in 11 African nations

By News Bureau

Nairobi, March 29 (IANS) The Unicef has appealed for $171 million to respond to the rise in cholera cases in 11 countries in eastern and southern Africa.

It said 28 million people are in need in Malawi, Mozambique, Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia, South Sudan, Burundi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, reports Xinhua news agency.

“To respond to the increasing needs of children and families in the region impacted by cholera, Unicef is urgently calling for funding of $171 million,” the UN body said in a statement.

The Unicef said the funds will be used to provide lifesaving water, sanitation and hygiene, health, risk communication, nutrition, child protection, and education services to women and children affected by the outbreak.

The 11 countries are experiencing an extremely worrying cholera outbreak with 67,822 cases and 1,788 estimated deaths, noting that actual figures are likely higher as limitations in surveillance systems, underreporting, and stigma hamper monitoring, the UN agency said.

It said it is developing individualized cholera response plans based on the unique conditions within each affected country.

According to the Unicef, the budgets for both Malawi and Mozambique include requirements to address each country’s recent cyclone-related flooding, given that flooding is a priority compounding risk to the spread of cholera.

In February, the WHO Regional Office for Africa warned that if the current fast-rising trend of cholera continues, this year’s infections could surpass the number of cases recorded in 2021, the worst year for cholera in the continent in nearly a decade.

In 2021, 141,467 cases of cholera and 4,094 deaths were registered.

Cholera is an acute, extremely virulent infection that can spread rapidly and dehydration results in high morbidity and mortality.

The disease, however, is easily treatable.

Most people can be treated successfully through prompt administration of oral rehydration solution or intravenous fluids.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Euro 2024 qualifier: McTominay scores twice as Scotland stun Spain
Next article
S.Korea to likely shorten Covid isolation period to 5 days in May
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to likely shorten Covid isolation period to 5 days in May

Sports

Euro 2024 qualifier: McTominay scores twice as Scotland stun Spain

Sports

Teen prodigy Litchfield rewarded with Ashes call-up for Australia

Sports

Striker Moreno joins Ecuador's Independiente del Valle

Health & Lifestyle

Digital lending platform LoanTap acquires Unofin

Health & Lifestyle

Active cases in UP cross 300 mark

Sports

Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

Sports

Miami Open: Fritz advances to quarterfinals with a win over Rune

Sports

'Praying for nothing serious', Andreescu gives an update on her injury

Health & Lifestyle

OPD services to remain shut in Rajasthan on Wednesday

Sports

Namibia unhappy with World Athletics decision on female testosterone levels suppression

Sports

IPL 2023: Hoping Shreyas will be back very soon, says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

Sports

Tri-Nation football tournament: India crowned champions after 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan

Sports

IOC seeks ways for international return of Russian, Belarus athletes as neutral, but ban stays

Sports

Abhinav, Ibrahim crowned champions of NESC 2023, qualify for 15th World Esports Championships

News

Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ first look revealed

Technology

Incidents of fire accidents reported in electric two-wheelers, informs ministry

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: India end campaign with loss to Russia, finish third in table

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US