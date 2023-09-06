UP govt treating 2.5 lakh malnourished children

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is providing treatment to around 2.5 lakh malnourished children, who were identified across the state under the ‘Sambhav Abhiyan’ campaign.

The progress report of the children will be assessed in October.

Data obtained from the e-Kavach portal has shown that 2,48,728 severely malnourished (SAM) children, aged zero to five, were identified this year.

The children were examined by doctors and are being provided iron, folic acid, multivitamins and calcium as per their specific requirement.

They are also being vaccinated against various diseases.

The Sambhav Abhiyan, which aims to eliminate malnutrition from the state, was launched in 2021.

Under this, Anganwadi workers have been visiting homes of identified malnourished children every 15 days to check if their weight is increasing.

So far this year, 16,645 children have been referred to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres.

Among areas which have performed well in the Sambhav campaign, Moradabad division has been rated the best.

–IANS

