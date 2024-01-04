Thursday, January 4, 2024
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death this year

A 63-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid, succumbed to the virus during treatment at SGPGIMS.

By Agency News Desk
UP reports first Covid death this year
UP reports first Covid death this year_pic courtesy news agency

Lucknow, Jan 4 (IANS) A 63-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid, succumbed to the virus during treatment at SGPGIMS.

The woman died on Wednesday. This marks the first Covid-related death among patients in the state this year.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow, shared details of the patient’s medical condition, stating, “The patient was suffering from acute kidney injury (stage 3) along with hypertension, diabetes mellitus, morbid obesity, severe sepsis, type-2 respiratory failure, and Covid pneumonia.”

She had been receiving treatment at PGI since December 31, 2023, and died on January 2.

During the day, no new Covid cases were reported, but four individuals were declared as recovered.

As of now, there is one active Covid-positive patient in Lucknow, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of CMO in Lucknow.

Lucknow’s cumulative Covid statistics include 3,09,474 cases and 2,706 deaths.

The state, since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, has reported a total of over 21.45 lakh Covid cases, with 1,347,98,497 samples tested.

According to health officials, the deceased woman had recently returned via flight from a family trip to Trivandrum, after which she fell ill and was admitted to PGI. She resided with her husband in the Nigoha area of Lucknow.

Health teams conducted contact tracing and screening for all her family members and contacts, and none of them tested positive.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh last reported a death among the Covid-positive patients in April 2022.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Previous article
Senior Artistic Gymnastics National: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinch Gold in Women's Team category
Next article
UP notified 6.24 lakh TB patients in 2023: DyCM Pathak
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.