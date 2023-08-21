scorecardresearch
Urvashi Rautela launches WildGlow Smart Skincare that sets the brand apart

As Urvashi Rautela stands alongside other Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the league of celebrity-backed skincare brands, her venture stands out as an extraordinary addition to the beauty industry. With a promise of superior-quality, science-backed formulations, Urvashi Rautela’s skincare range is set to redefine the beauty game.

WildGlow’s commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that users can trust in the extraordinary skincare experience that Urvashi Rautela has envisioned for them. Successful business tycoon Pawan Khemka has also joined Rohit and Urvashi in this journey.

Combining successful entrepreneurs Rohit Khemmka and Pawan Khemka’s business expertise with Urvashi Rautela‘s beauty insights, WildGlow assures a skincare experience built on trust, authenticity, and unmatched results.

“The brand’s packaging and presentation exude an international appeal, making the skincare experience all the more indulgent. With WildGlow, you not only witness noticeable results but also embark on a pampering skincare journey. I am incredibly excited to be part of this collaboration.”

At present, WildGlow boasts a collection of 35 products, all PETA-certified, Dermat-tested, and vegan-friendly. Products include cleansers, face washes, scrubs, face toners, serums, moisturizers, beauty tools, and beauty gummies. The range also comprises Red Wine Gel Mask, which is made of real wine extracts and the finest skincare ingredients sourced directly from Paris.

WildGlow’s product range is currently available on its website www.wildglow.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Smytten, and it will also be accessible on Nykaa starting from September 2023.

