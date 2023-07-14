scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US CDC to launch new program in fall to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to uninsured adults

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is launching a new programme this fall to help millions of uninsured and underinsured American adults continue to have access to no-cost Covid-19 vaccinations, the agency announced.

The CDC will purchase Covid-19 vaccines and allocate them, along with the funding needed to implement this new programme, named the ‘Bridge Access Program for Covid-19 Vaccines’.

In order to broaden access, CDC is also working closely with select national pharmacy chains, as well as vaccine manufacturers, to enable uninsured adults to receive free Covid-19 vaccines at participating retail pharmacy locations, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

There are an estimated 25 to 30 million adults without insurance in the US, and there are additional adults whose insurance will not provide free coverage for Covid-19 vaccines after these products transition to the commercial market for procurement, distribution and pricing, later this fall, according to the CDC.

“Vaccination is especially important as we head into fall and winter, a time when Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases are likely to circulate,” said CDC Director Mandy Cohen.

–IANS

int/khz

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal scores maiden hundred as India lead West Indies by 95 runs at Tea
Next article
Good number of women behind Chandrayaan-3, though not at the helm
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Good number of women behind Chandrayaan-3, though not at the helm

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal scores maiden hundred as India lead West Indies by 95 runs at Tea

Sports

Bengaluru FC appoint Renedy Singh as assistant coach on three-year contract

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur beats Sabalenka to set up final against Vondrousova

Sports

UTT: Sharath Kamal kicks off season 4 with bang as Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan

Sports

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian player to score century on Test debut

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar clinch gold

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: Was possible to reach 120-125 if batters had batted sensibly, says coach Apurva Desaii

Sports

Tvesa takes lead as she looks to end title drought on Women's Pro Golf Tour

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India's Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal, Rohit slam fifties; take India to 146/0 at lunch against West Indies

Sports

Players to not lose 100 % of match fee to slow over rates in Tests under new regulations

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for India ODIs; Sharmin earns recall, Jahanara misses out

News

'The Jengaburu Curse' shows repercussions of relentless  pursuit of radioactive element

Technology

Apple Vision Pro to use custom-designed DRAM Chip

Sports

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final: Kaverappa four-fer gives South Zone advantage over West Zone on Day 2

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing smoothly (Lead)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US