scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 14 (IANS) Better access to vaccines could have prevented more than 50 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in 20 lower income countries, scientists contend in a new study.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that an estimated 518,000 deaths could have been averted if the 20 countries in the study, including Kenya, Afghanistan and Bolivia, had the same access to vaccines as the US.

Delayed vaccination campaigns also meant that some of the countries extended “non-pharmaceutical interventions” such as school, restaurant and business closures for longer periods of time than higher income countries, said Professor Alessandro Vespignani at Northeastern University in the US.

The estimation that “thousands and thousands” of lives were lost to vaccine inequity was a “punch in the stomach”, Vespignani said.

In the study, a team of scientists used a computational epidemic model to estimate how many deaths would have been averted in the 20 countries, if they had received the Covid-19 vaccines at the same time as the US and other high income countries and in comparable quantities.

The results estimated that more than 50 per cent of deaths that occurred in the analysed countries could have been averted.

“For more than half of the countries, the percentage of deaths averted exceeds 70 per cent, with peaks above 90 per cent for Afghanistan and Uganda,” the paper said.

In a second “what if” scenario, the team also looked at what would have happened if the nations had received the vaccines earlier, but in no greater amount.

“Even without increasing the number of doses, we estimate an important fraction of deaths (6 per cent to 50 per cent) could have been averted”.

The team said that while health agencies such as the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access (COVAX) programme anticipated the problem and tried to address it but failed to do so in time,.

In addition, shortage of frontline health workers, limited funding and lack of infrastructure for vaccine delivery acted as barriers to accelerated vaccine delivery in low and lower middle income countries.

Besides being “very costly in terms of life,” vaccine inequity encourages the circulation of pathogens in countries where a large percentage of people are not inoculated, Vespignani said.

The scientists called for development of a system for timely vaccine doses and ease of delivery, both logistic and manufacturing capacity, in the case of another pandemic.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio
Next article
Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

News

Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

Technology

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

Technology

Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden

Sports

Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

Sports

Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

News

Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

Health & Lifestyle

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new Covid treatments

News

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, livestreams on Facebook

Technology

Is Dorsey trying to gain relevance in US political season? asks Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

Technology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

News

BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US