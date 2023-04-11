scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

By Agency News Desk

Hanoi, April 11 (IANS) Vietnam is accelerating efforts to vaccinate children against polio amid a global surge in a variant of the the virus, local media reported on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has urged local health authorities to administer polio vaccinations to children, especially those born in 2021 and 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

As a result of social distancing practices to limit the spread of Covid-19, childhood immunisation rates for polio have dropped to the lowest level in the past 20 years, putting millions of children at risk of exposure to the preventable disease, said the epidemiology institute under the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam uses two types of the vaccine in the fight to eradicate polio, oral polio vaccine (OPV) and inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) given as a shot in the leg or arm.

Only 69.4 per cent of minors as young as two months old received the oral polio vaccine and 80.4 per cent of eligible five-month-olds got injections of the vaccine in 2021.

The inoculation rates rose in 2022 to 70.1 per cent for oral vaccine and 89.2 per cent for inactivated poliovirus vaccine, said the Health Ministry.

The Unicef recorded the largest decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years in a report published in July 2022 which revealed that 52 out of 63 provinces in Vietnam had failed to meet the required target of reaching 90 percent of children below one year old receiving all recommended routine vaccines.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication in the Western Pacific late last year moved Vietnam from the list of low-risk countries to the list of countries at high risk of importing wild polio.

Vietnam was certified polio-free by the WHO in October 2000.

The Southeast Asian country has managed to implement the Expanded Program on Immunisation nationwide since 1985.

According to the Unicef, it has successfully eradicated polio, eliminated neonatal tetanus, and controlled measles.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
IPL 2023: To watch him in full flow is an absolute pleasure, says Eoin Morgan on Nicholas Pooran
Next article
Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Sports

IPL 2023: To watch him in full flow is an absolute pleasure, says Eoin Morgan on Nicholas Pooran

Sports

Djokovic targets French Open glory as clay court swing begins in Monte Carlo

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to 'move on' at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US