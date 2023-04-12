scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

WHO reports first death from H3N8 virus in China

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) China has recorded the first death due to avian influenza A(H3N8) virus, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

China, on March 27, notified the WHO of a H3N8 virus infection in a 56-year-old woman.

The woman from Guangdong province fell ill due to the virus on February 22 and was hospitalised for severe pneumonia on March 3. She subsequently died on March 16, the global health body said in a statement.

“The case was detected through the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance system. The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home,” the WHO said.

According to reports from health officials, the preliminary epidemiological investigation into this event suggests that exposure to a live poultry market may have been the cause of infection.

Health authorities also carried out epidemiological investigation and close contact tracing. They found no other cases among close contacts of the infected individual.

“It appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low,” the WHO said.

However, due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses, the WHO stressed the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses which may affect human (or animal) health.

Zoonotic influenza infections in humans may be asymptomatic or may cause disease. Depending on factors related to the specific virus and the infected host, disease can range from conjunctivitis or mild flu-like symptoms to severe acute respiratory disease or even death. Gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms have been reported but these are rare.

Human cases of infection with avian influenza viruses are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments.

Samples from the patient’s residence and the wet market where she spent time before the onset of illness tested positive for H3N8, the UN health body said.

This is reportedly the third such case, after China reported two H3N8 cases in 2022 involving a four-year-old boy from Zhumadian City in Henan province and a five-year-old boy from Changsha city in Hunan province.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has enhanced monitoring and disinfection in the surrounding environment of the patient’s residence and suspected exposure areas. It has also launched public risk communication activities to improve public awareness and adoption of self-protection measures.

Avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses are commonly detected globally in animals. The viruses are some of the most commonly found subtypes in birds, causing little to no sign of disease in either domestic poultry or wild birds. Cross-species transmission of A(H3N8) avian influenza viruses has been reported for various mammal species, including being endemic in dogs and horses.

–IANS

rvt/dpb

Previous article
Hema Malini travels by metro, auto rickshaw in Mumbai
Next article
Time-restricted fasting may raise fertility problems
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how to improve, says Mumbai Indians' Brad Hogg

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

News

Salman Khan to be blamed if Kisi Ka Bhai flops!! Says who?

Technology

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

News

'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic makes winning return to action, advances to round three

Technology

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent users from downgrading

Sports

Benzema hat trick as Real Madrid conquer Camp Nou to qualify for Copa del Rey final

Technology

Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3

Technology

Delhi hospital launches smart vision glasses for visually impaired, blind

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows how people's hands, household surfaces aid in Covid spread

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US