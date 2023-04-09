scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

By Agency News Desk

Shimla, April 9 (IANS) With Himachal Pradesh seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases by recording daily positive cases in excess of 300 and a death in the latest wave of the virus, state Health Minister Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil has urged the Centre to ensure vaccine supply as no stock left to inoculate.

With one death reported on Friday, the state’s active case tally rose to 1,739.

Out of the total 108 new cases reported, the highest 29 cases were reported from Hamirpur on Friday, followed by 25 from Kangra, 15 from Mandi, 10 from Bilaspur and Chamba each.

The number of positive cases dipped on Friday largely due to reduced testing, admit officials.

The death in the latest wave of the virus was reported in Mandi on Friday. The 19-year-old girl was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

With the total death count touching 4,198, state Health Minister Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil urged the Central government to ensure Covid-19 vaccine supply as state has no stock left to inoculate.

The Minister told IANS that there are sufficient beds, sufficient supply of oxygen along with adequate number of ventilators available at hospitals throughout the state.

“We are regularly monitoring present situation and there is no need to panic as the things are under control as sufficient resources are available,” he said.

The weekly positivity rate is 6.6 per cent and the current hospital admission rate is 0.9 per cent. The state is conducting around 5,000 tests per day.

In the past few days, the state has been recording positive cases in excess of 300.

However, the number on Friday dipped largely due to reduced testing, admit officials.

–IANS

vg/ksk/

Previous article
India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)
Next article
No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya is training for MMA 'for something special overseas'

News

Madhuri shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her 'classic'

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

Fashion & Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US