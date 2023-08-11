scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register 2-0 win over Indian Navy Football Team

By Agency News Desk
132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register win over Indian Navy Football Team
132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register win over Indian Navy Football Team

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting, the first Indian winners of the tournament, registered their first win of the 132nd Durand Cup, with a 2-1 result over the Indian Navy Football Team (INFT) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), here on Friday.

David and Remsanga got the goals in the second half for the winners, while P.M. Britto scored a consolation from the spot for the INFT.

Mohammedan had gone down in their opening Group B game to Mumbai City FC whereas the Navy men were playing their first game in the group.

The first good chance came to the player of the match David Lalhlansanga inside the first 10 minutes of the game. The scorer in Mohammedan’s first game of the tournament, he needed a tap over the keeper but missed the target by a whisker.

Another brilliant ball from Uzbek Mirjalol Kasimov a few minutes later, saw Bikash Singh through with the Navy defense at his mercy, but a heavy second touch denied him a crack at goal.

Kasimov was by far the most influential player on the turf of the first half. In the 23rd minute, he again found Remsanga in the clear on the right flank. The midfielder drove in and crossed but David mistimed his connection and the ball landed on the roof of the Navy net.

A little later, the Navy men had their best chance of the half, when Inayath saw Mohammedan keeper Jongte off his line and tried to lob him from just outside, but he too missed the target.

The best attempt that the Black and White brigade made in the half came from Argentinian forward Alexis Gomez off a free-kick, when he rattled the crossbar with a beautiful curler which had beaten Vishnu in the Navy goal all ends-up.

David finally found his mark just five minutes into the second-half, after Bikash Singh made a penetrating diagonal run in and released the striker inside the box. David turned his marker Sagayaraj and placed the ball away from Vishnu and neatly into the goal.

The Mizo then turned provider to his state and club mate Lalremsanga Fanai 20 minutes later. Alexis found David with a searching ball just outside the Navy box, who then turned, took a touch and released Remsanga inside the box. Navjot was the defender to be fended off this time and Remsanga toe-poked it past Vishnu, as the ball hit the right upright and went in to double the advantage for the home team.

Mohammedan will play their next game against Jamshedpur FC on the 20th of this month while the Navy play the same opposition a few days earlier on the 17th.

Mumbai City FC currently leads the group with two wins out of two.

–IANS

ak/

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final with dominant 5-0 win over Japan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final with dominant 5-0 win over Japan

Sports

VVS Laxman to not travel with Indian team for Ireland T20I series tour: Report

Sports

Badminton Association of India inaugurates National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati

News

Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

‘MTV Roadies': Piyu complains about Priyanka to Sonu Sood, Gang Leaders

Health & Lifestyle

NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

Health & Lifestyle

Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

Technology

Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away

Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden book semifinal spots after tense wins

News

Elvish Yadav emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’

Sports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

News

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

Technology

X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period 

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sam Kerr to start in Australia's quarterfinal if deemed fit

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US