scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st T20I: Minnu Mani, Anusha Bareddy handed debuts as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 9 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. The venue is hosting international women’s matches after 11 years.

India have handed debuts to all-rounder Minnu Mani and left-arm spinner Anusha Bareddy in a playing eleven where the batting depth is till number 10 and seven bowling options are present, with Yastika Bhatia as wicketkeeper-batter.

“There has been rain over the last couple of days, and we don’t know how the pitch will play. Wicket looks good, but I don’t have a fair idea of how it will play. So, we had in mind that if we win the toss, we will bowl first and have a fair idea about the pitch.

We just want to bowl wicket-to-wicket and looking for a couple of breakthroughs in power-play. If we bowl well, we would like to restrict them as soon as possible because chasing will become difficult if rain comes,” said Harmanpreet at the toss.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have handed a debut cap to right-handed batter Shathi Rani.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said spectators are allowed free entry to the Southern Stand of the venue for the matches through Gate 4.

“We anyway wanted to bat first and put up a total on the scoreboard. When you have a score on the board, the chasing team is always under pressure. We are looking to post a total above 140,” said Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha and Minnu Mani

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicketkeeper), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Para Athletics C'ships: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan and others gear up for strong show in Paris
Next article
Wimbledon: Confident Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves to play tournament opener on July 20

Sports

Mehidy Hasan unfazed by ODI series loss against Afghanistan; wants better planning for Asia Cup, World Cup

Sports

Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie feels Australia should drop Warner, bring in Renshaw for 4th Test

Sports

Dutch goalkeeping coach Van de Pol to conduct camp with Indian men's hockey team

Sports

1st T20I: Pooja, Shafali, Minnu help India restrict Bangladesh to 114/5

Sports

Women's Ashes: Australia will be stunned by back-to-back losses, says Alex Blackwell

Sports

Women's Ashes: Capsey was amazing; shows youngsters in England don't have fear, says Edwards

Sports

'We also demand same for our World Cup games': Pakistan Sports minister on India playing Asia Cup at neutral venue

Sports

Wimbledon: Confident Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final

Sports

World Para Athletics C'ships: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan and others gear up for strong show in Paris

Sports

Wimbledon: Berrettini edges Zverev; Tsitsipas, Rune also register wins

Sports

Sporting forward Arthur Gomes in line for Cruzeiro move

Sports

3rd T20I: England beat Australia 5 wickets to win series 2-1, keep Women's Ashes alive

Sports

Serie A: De Arrascaeta earns point for Flamengo against Palmeiras

Sports

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen storms into final, Sindhu knocked out in semis

Sports

Uruguay goalkeeper Rochet set for Internacional move

Technology

Why the Foxconn-Vedanta deal fell through

Sports

Ashes 2023: England close Day Three on 27/0 in chase of 251 after bowling out Australia for 224

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US