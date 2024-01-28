1st Test: India have the experience and class in bowling unit to come up trumps, says Mhambrey

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has insisted that the side has got the experience and class in its bowling line-up to triumph in the challenge presented by England on day four’s play of the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

On day three, after bowling out India for 436, England were pulled out of a troubled situation by vice-captain Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 148 to finish the day on 316/6 and take a lead of 126 runs. India will be batting last on a tricky Hyderabad pitch in an attempt to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

“We were challenged, we knew how they were going to play, they’re accessing different areas unlike the other teams when they come to the sub-continent. To be honest, we never thought that they would be rolled over like in the past, but we knew we would be challenged with our bowling. But we know we have the class and the experience in our bowling unit to come up trumps,” said Mhambrey in a chat with broadcasters ahead of day four’s play.

Asked what India need to do on day four’s play with the ball, Mhambrey feels it’s just the matter of getting remaining four England wickets in quick fashion. “If I look at the bowling perspective, all we need is to bowl 4 good balls, as soon as it comes, it’s better for us.”

“It’s not the right thing to think about keeping the lead down to 140-150, the right thing is to hit the right areas, land a chunk of balls in a good area and get those 4 good balls as early as we can, that’s what we’re thinking right now.”

India had some happy moments on day three, with Jasprit Bumrah bowling an enchanting spell of reverse-swing by taking out Ben Duckett and Joe Root. “You don’t need to coach him (Bumrah), he’s exceptionally skilled, always brings something different to the table. He’s always energetic, always ready to speak with the other bowlers, gives plenty of tips to Rohit, he just acts like a brother and looks to be on top of his game,” concluded Mhambrey.

–IANS

nr/cs