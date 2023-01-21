scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami

By News Bureau

Raipur, Jan 21 (IANS) Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who led an incredible bowling performance to set up India’s eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Raipur and clinch the series with a match to go, attributed his success in Saturday’s match to working a lot with the ball in practice.

Shami picked up 3/18, making immediate impact with the new ball, in an excellent display of seam bowling in power-play alongside Mohammed Siraj and reduced New Zealand to 15/5 in 11 overs. Though New Zealand were able to cross the 100-run mark, a target of 109 was easily hunted down by India in 20.1 overs.

“Whenever I start, I just focus on maintaining the right lines and lengths. But it does happen sometimes that you bowl well and yet don’t get wickets. On other days you may not be in rhythm, and will still get wickets. That happens. I feel that the more you work with the ball in practice, the more success will come,” said Shami in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shami, who got the Player of the Match award, expressed happiness over his straight seam position, which is the delight of many cricket fans in the world. “I never thought I’d get to have a proper seam position and it gives me joy to see the seam upright as it goes in the air. As a new-ball bowler, it’s important to assess the conditions and pass the message quickly to the other bowlers as well.”

Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 40, was pleased over carrying his bat throughout the successful chase for India. “This was a good opportunity for me to spend some time in the middle, and happy that I have come back not out. We were expecting there would be more for their fast bowlers, but after the five bowlers it was good to bat on. It did grip a little for Santner and Bracewell.”

Hardik Pandya, who took two wickets in a brilliant bowling display for India, stated that the plan for the bowling group was to hit right line and lengths on a pitch with some grass cover. “I am just getting used to bowling in ODIs again. Every game the body is feeling better. This is happening at the right moment. What we did well was hit good areas rather than trying too many things. This was a day when everything kept going to the fielders.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)
Next article
India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WFI to suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect: Sports Ministry

Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Sports

New Zealand lose top spot in ODI rankings after eight-wicket loss to India in Raipur

Sports

ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century

Sports

Can't wait for the Women's T20 World Cup to get started come February 10: Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

News

Kendall Jenner hosts 818 Tequila Dubai launch party

News

Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin

Sports

Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

Sports

Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen

Sports

We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)

Sports

2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)

Sports

Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US